China January-May PV installation capacity estimated at 11.08GWp
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 June 2017]

The total installation capacity for additional ground-mounted PV power stations and distributed PV systems completed and on grids around China during January-May 2017 is estimated at 11.08GWp, decreasing 1.6% on year, according to China-based media reports.

Ground-mounted PV power stations accounted for 63.18% of the total installation capacity and distributed PV systems 36.82%.

As June 30 is the deadline for PV power stations and distributed systems to be on grids in order to be entitled for higher 2016 feed-in tariff rates, total installation capacity in June is expected to spike to 10-12GWp.

The cumulative installation capacity as of the end of 2016 reached 77.42GWp. The China government has set a target cumulative installation capacity of 105GWp for 2020.

Categories: Green energy Solar

Tags: capacity China PV

