Global PV installation capacity hikes to over 90GWp in 2017

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 4 September 2017]

International research organizations originally forecast total installation capacity for PV power stations and distributed systems established around the world in 2017 at 70-80GWp, but have now raised the forecasts to over 90GWp, according to industry sources.

The original forecasts were mainly based on the developments that Japan has lowered PV feed-in tariff rates for 2017 and China has set 5-year target PV installation capacity of 105GWp in the 13th Five-year (2016-2020) National Development Plan, the sources said.

However, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) is undertaking global safeguards investigation of imported solar cells and PV modules, causing unexpected rush for PV installation in the US triggered by concerns about possible price hikes.

PV power stations and distributed systems completed in China during first-half 2017 totaled over 24GWp, far exceeding original expectation. As deadline for entitlements to the 2016 feed-in tariff rates - which are higher than the 2017 rates - has been deferred to September 30, 2017, many model PV power stations are expected to complete in the third quarter.

There may be another rush to construct distributed PV systems in the fourth quarter because China will reportedly lower the feed-in tariff rates for 2018.