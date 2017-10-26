PV installations added in 2017 estimated at 96.5GW, says Bernreuter Research

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 26 October 2017]

The total PV installation capacity established around the world in 2017 is estimated at 96.5GW, increasing 30.4% on year, according to Bernreuter Research.

Global polysilicon output in 2017 is estimated at 460,000-465,000 metric tons, consisting of 430,000-435,000 metric tons of solar-grade polysilicon and 30,000 metric tons of electronic-grade polysilicon. Spot market prices for solar-grade polysilicon will fall from US$16.60/kg currently to US$14-15/kg by the end of 2017 due to increased supply as polysilicon factories under maintenance at present will resume operation.

Top-10 countries in PV installation capacity (GW) added in 2017 Country PV installation capacity China 52.0 US 12.5 India 9.0 Japan 5.8 Germany 2.2 Brazil 1.3 Australia 1.2 Chile 1.1 Turkey 1.1 South Korea 1.0

Source: Bernreuter Research, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017