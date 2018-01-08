Taiwan businesses may record impressive M&A growth in 2018

Judy Lin, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan businesses have performed aggressively in conducting mergers and acquisitions (M&A) at home and abroad over the past year, and a spate of factors such as cross-domain integrations driven by AI (artificial intelligence) and big data technologies, incentives offered by the Trump administration to attract manufacturing investments in the US, and the Taiwan government's New Southbound Policy to strengthen trade and investment exchanges with Southeast Asia will combine to greatly fuel M&A activities by Taiwan enterprises in 2018, according to industry experts.

In 2017, a number of major M&A cases involving Taiwan businesses were recorded, including electric bike startup Gogoro obtaining a US$300 million financing from investors in the US, France, Japan and Singapore; the combination of Neo Solar Power (NSP), Gintech Energy, and Solartech Energy into a united solar cell company; Google acquiring HTC Pixel smartphone team and license technology for US$1.1 billion; and the Mitac-Synnex Group buying the Westcon-Comstor Americas businesses and purchasing stakes in a subsidiary of Vietnam-based FPT group and in the US-based WHP Workflow Solutions.

Maggie Pan, managing director of financial advisory services at Deloitte Touche Taiwan, has said that the pressure from China's rapidly-developing supply chains, the needs associated with cross-industry convergence for digital transformations, and the demand for same-industry vertical and horizontal integrations have prompted Taiwan large-size tech firms to carry out M&A operations at home and abroad over the past few years, and such trends will continue into 2018, when M&A volumes and values are expected to surge further despite a high comparison base registered in 2017.

Countering pressure from China supply chains

Pan opined that to counter growing challenges from their China competitors, some Taiwan tech firms have moved to build cooperative partnerships with China players or tapping their supply chains. Lite-On Technology, for instance, signed a pact with Tsinghua Unigroup in mid-December 2017 allowing the group to acquire a 55% stake in its Suzhou subsidiary to jointly develop the China market for storage products.

She continued that some other Taiwan tech players have also been seeking M&A targets or investment opportunities in Japan, Europe, and the US, with Foxconn Group being the most active of them. After acquiring the majority of stakes in Japan's Sharp in mid-August 2016, Foxconn has also made aggressive deployments in the fields of smart medicine, AI, big data and FinTech in Southeast Asia. And in late July 2017 Foxconn chairman Terry Guo announced at White House a plan to invest US$10 billion in building a LCD panel plant in the US state of Wisconsin.

Chaney Ho, executive director of Taiwan-based IPC maker Advantech, said that the US passage of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act partly designed to galvanize manufacturing operations in the country will significantly overhaul supply chain structures, generating good business opportunities for Taiwan businesses.

Ho indicated that the ensuing "Invest in US" effect will emerge in the next 3-5 years, and Taiwan manufacturers of hardware equipment, especially those with the US as their main export outlet, must conduct preemptive deployments in the US as soon as possible by conducting acquisitions or building new ventures there, so as to benefit from the upcoming huge equipment replacement demand in the country.

Cross-domain convergence

On another front, Pan said that cross-domain convergence associated with big data, IoT, machine learning, FinTech and smart medicine will also alter the essence of competition, in that both banking institutions and makers of medical supplies will see the keenest competition from tech firms instead of their rival counterparts. She continued that cross-industry competitions will be mainly seen in industry ecosystems, platform economies, as well as capital and talent supports.

In terms of same-industry vertical and horizontal integrations, corporate finance advisory service firms have found some of their customers plagued by how to manage or integrate acquired foreign firms larger in scale than themselves. But this is not the case with Taiwan-based GlobalWafers, which has seen its semiconductor revenues expand by at least 20-fold from 2008 to 2017, with a 30-fold expansion expected for 2008-2018.

GlobalWafers completed three major international M&A cases from 2008 to 2016, with the financially-troubled SunEdison Semiconductor, a US silicon wafer manufacturer, acquired in the latest case done in December 2016. Four months later, SunEdision turned profitable, making GlobalWafers the world's third largest wafer manufacturer, according to the firm's chairperson and CEO Doris Hsu.

At a recent awarding ceremony hosted by the Taiwan M&A and Private Equity Council (MAPECT), Hsu said that the enterprises acquired by GlobalWafers are all based abroad with more advanced technologies than the company. She stressed that their operations all turned profitable in the first year after acquisition, enabling GlobalWafters to enjoy return of acquisition investment in the third year and seek the next acquisition target in the fourth year.

No more single-handed fighting

Jack JT Huang, chairman of the MAPECT, said that Taiwan businesses must drop the practice of fighting single-handedly, and instead they must integrate the forces of supply chain partners and better utilize cross-platform industry development funds, think tanks and professional teams, in order to more easily win international mergers and acquisitions and survive the increasingly fierce challenges from competitors, whether in the US market or in Southeast Asia.