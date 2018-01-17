Displays
TCL sees earnings to expand significantly in 2017
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES
Wednesday 17 January 2018

The China-based TCL Group has announced that its net profits for shareholders were likely to grow 62-75% on year to CNY2.6-2.8 billion (US$403.6-434.6 million) in 2017.

A surge in net profits at its LCD panel subsidiary China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) resulted from increased production and a steady growth at its multimedia business contributed to improved profits, according to a company statement.

Total substrates rolled out from CSOT's t1 and t2 lines reached 3.387 million units in 2017, increasing 19.9% from a year earlier, with their capacity utilization rates and yield rates standing higher than the industry's averages, TCL claimed.

CSOT also ranked second for the supply of 32-inch TV panels globally and the top supplier of 55-inch UD (ultra high density) panel in China in 2017.

Additionally, CSOT's t3 line has rolled out an assortment of all-screen panels, with shipments to its first-tier clients continuing growing, said the statement.

The group's sales of LCD TVs totaled 23.774 million units in 2017, up 15.9% on year. Of total TV shipments, smart TVs reached 15.127 million units, growing 34.8% on year.

However, shipments of communication devices, notably handsets, totaled 43.876 million units in 2017, which have resulted in significant losses.

