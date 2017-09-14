Taipei, Friday, September 15, 2017 12:07 (GMT+8)
Global OEM TV shipments up slightly in 1H17
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 14 September 2017]

Global shipments of OEM TVs totaled 33.05 million units in the first half of 2017, increasing 4.3% from a year earlier, according to Sigmaintell.

Taiwan-based TPV Technology remained the top vendor of OEM TVs in the first half of 2017 with its shipments up 0.1% on year in the six-month period. TPV is expected to ship a total of 16.2 million units of OEM TVs in 2017.

Foxconn Electronics posted the highest growth rate of 109.5% in OEM TV shipments in the first half, buoyed by orders from Sharp. The company is likely to see its OEM TV shipments reach 13.1 million units in 2017.

TCL OEM saw its shipments grew 28.6% on year during the January-June period, driven in part by orders from Best Buy.

Shipments of OEM TVs from BOE Vison-Electronic Technology (BOEVT) declined 8.4% in the first half due to decreased orders from Best Buy and Haier. However, the company is expected to see its shipments rebound starting the third quarter on shipments to Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and Vizio.

The global OEM TV market will move up slowly in the second half of 2017, with shipments from OEM makers reaching 39.9 million units, up 4.9% on year, estimated Sigmaintell.

Sharp's orders push FOXconn OEM TV shipments

Sharp's orders ramping OEM TV shipments at Foxconn.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017

