Epistar sees decreased November revenues

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 8 December 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.815 billion (US$60.2 million) for November, shrinking 12.31% on month and 15% on year.

November revenues was affected by decreased orders and off-peak season effects, Epistar said.

Epistar is expected to see fourth-quarter revenues drop about 10% sequentially, but the corresponding gross margin may rise thanks to increased shipments of AlGaInP LED chips, according to market analysts.

Epistar posted revenues of NT$23.318 billion for the first 11 months of 2017, inching down 0.66% on year.