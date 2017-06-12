Everlight accuses Bridgelux of patent infringement

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 June 2017]

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics has revealed it has filed with the US District Court for the Northern District of California a charge accusing US-based LED lighting solution developer Bridgelux of infringing on its two US patents, US6335548 and US7253448, concerning basic LED structure.

Bridgelux was 100% acquired by Kaistar Lighting (Xiamen), a China-based vertically integrated LED firm, in July 2015, and Taiwan-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar is a main shareholder of Kaistar Lighting.

Everlight said it requested the court ban Bridgelux's production, sale and exports of LED lighting products that allegedly infringe on its patents and order Bridgelux to pay damages.

In addition to the US, Everlight said it has obtained such patents in Europe, Japan and South Korea.