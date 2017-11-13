Epistar records 3Q17 EPS of NT$0.75

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 November 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has reported its third-quarter 2017 net EPS reached NT$0.75 on consolidated revenues of NT$6.958 billion (US$230 million). For the third-quarter, gross margin was 23.82%, with net operating profit reaching NT$851 million and net profit NT$804.2 million.

For January-September, the company recorded consolidated revenues of NT$19.333 billion, gross margin of 21.60%, net operating profit of NT$1.889 billion, net profit of NT$1.254 billion and net EPS of NT$1.18.

Epistar's October consolidated revenues reached NT$2.07 billion, decreasing 16.39% sequentially and 2.92% on year, and those of NT$21.503 billion for January-October climbed 0.78% on year.

Fellow maker Genesis Photonics has reported third-quarter 2017 results: Consolidated revenues of NT$327.4 million, gross margin of -15.22%, net operating loss of NT$113.9 million, net loss of NT$121.4 million and net loss per share of NT$0.39. For January-September, the company recorded consolidated revenues of NT$928.3 million, gross margin of -29.57%, net operating loss of NT$474.9 million, net loss of NT$501.5 million and net loss per share of NT$1.63.