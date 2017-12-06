Epistar to begin trial production of VCSEL, mini LED in 2Q18

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 December 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar expects VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) diodes and mini LED chips to become a main source of business growth over the next two years and is poised to undertake trial production or small-volume production for the two product lines in the second quarter of 2018, according to company president Jou Ming-jiunn.

VCSEL diodes can be used in 3D face-recognition sensors of consumer electronics as well as optical communication at data centers, Epistar said.

Epistar said it has modified two 4-inch MOCVD sets for R&D of VCSEL wafers and diodes. Epistar has sent sample VCSEL diodes for validation by nearly 10 potential clients. If the validation results are positive, Epistar will modify 10-15 more MOCVD sets and replace 4-inch rotary trays with 6-inch ones in preparation for production of VCSEL wafers and diodes. The modification of the MOCVD sets will be completed in the first quarter of 2018, with total monthly production capacity estimated at 400-500 VCSEL wafers, and then trial production will follow in the second quarter.

Since Epistar has developed VCSEL technology for 2-3 years and has already amortized the cost of the MOCVD sets to be modified, the company will be cost competitive in the VCSEL segment. Epistar expects VCSEL diodes to reach a gross margin of 30% and account for 5-10% of consolidated revenues in 2018.

For mini LED backlighting, Epistar said it has been in talks with smartphone vendors, mostly China-based one, about product design. Mini LED backlighting can also be used in high-end LCD TVs, gaming notebooks and monitors.

As mini LEDs in CSP (chip-scale packaging) can meet flexible demand from different clients, Epistar's CSP capability will give the company advantages in the backlighting segment, especially compared to China-based competitors. Due to large demand from Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, Epistar's shipments of CSP LED chips for backlighting in 2017 will approximately double those in 2016.