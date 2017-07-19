Chipbond reportedly to sell partial stake in China subsidiary to BOE

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 19 July 2017]

Speculation has circulated in the industry that Taiwan-based Chipbond Technology plans to sell part of its stake in its China-based subsidiary Chipmore Technology to BOE Technology as part of its strategic alliance with the China-based panel vendor.

In response, Chipbond declined to comment on market rumors.

Chipbond reportedly will transfer a partial equity stake in Chipmore to BOE by the end of third-quarter 2017. BOE is likely to take up a less than 50% stake in Chipmore.

With BOE providing additional funds and orders, Chipbond is expected to expand its manufacturing site in China, according to market sources.

Located in Suzhou (Jiangsu Province, China), Chipmore is wholly owned by Chipbond. Chipmore offers gold bumping, tape-carrier packaging (TCP), chip-on-film (COF) and chip-on-glass (COG) packaging services.

ChipMOS Technologies, which is rivaling Chipbond in the panel-use driver IC backend segment, recently completed its deal with Tsinghua Unigroup under which ChipMOS sold 54.98% of the equity interest in its wholly-owned subsidiary, ChipMOS Technologies (Shanghai), to Tsinghua Unigroup and other strategic investors for approximately US$72 million. ChipMOS indicated proceeds from the sale of ChipMOS Shanghai shares will be used to expand production capacity at ChipMOS Shanghai, and to enhance services offered by the firm.