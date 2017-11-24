ChipMOS Shanghai to grab backend orders for China homegrown 3D NAND chips

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 November 2017]

ChipMOS Technologies (Shanghai), of which Tsinghua Unigroup is a major stakeholder, is expected to secure backend orders for 3D NAND flash chips developed by Yangtze River Storage Technology (YMTC), according to market observers.

YMTC, majority owned by Tsinghua Unigroup, has reportedly developed 32-layer 3D NAND flash chips in-house marking a new milestone and major technological breakthrough in China's memory-chip industry. Volume production of China's first homegrown memory chips is slated to kick off as early as the second or third quarter of 2018.

ChipMOS Shanghai has already grabbed backend orders for NOR flash memory from Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing (XMC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of YMTC, previous reports quoted industry sources as saying.

Obtaining orders from YMTC and XMC will demonstrate ChipMOS' effective strategy for working with China's government-backed Tsinghua Unigroup, the observers said.

Earlier in 2017, Taiwan-based ChipMOS announced its strategic alliance deal with Tsinghua Unigroup under which ChipMOS sold 54.98% of the equity interest in ChipMOS Shanghai to Tsinghua Unigroup and other strategic investors for approximately US$72 million. "We look forward to working closely with Tsinghua Unigroup to grow ChipMOS Shanghai's revenue and profit," ChipMOS chairman SJ Cheng noted in a statement.

In addition, ChipMOS has reportedly landed orders from Samsung for providing gold bumping services on 12-inch wafers fabricated to produce OLED panel driver ICs, as well as COG backend orders from specialty foundry MagnaChip Semiconductor. Orders from ChipMOS' Korea-based clients are expected to drive the backend house's business growth starting the fourth quarter.

ChipMOS has declined to comment on the report citing client confidentiality.