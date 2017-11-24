Taipei, Saturday, November 25, 2017 16:31 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
18°C
ChipMOS Shanghai to grab backend orders for China homegrown 3D NAND chips
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 November 2017]

ChipMOS Technologies (Shanghai), of which Tsinghua Unigroup is a major stakeholder, is expected to secure backend orders for 3D NAND flash chips developed by Yangtze River Storage Technology (YMTC), according to market observers.

YMTC, majority owned by Tsinghua Unigroup, has reportedly developed 32-layer 3D NAND flash chips in-house marking a new milestone and major technological breakthrough in China's memory-chip industry. Volume production of China's first homegrown memory chips is slated to kick off as early as the second or third quarter of 2018.

ChipMOS Shanghai has already grabbed backend orders for NOR flash memory from Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing (XMC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of YMTC, previous reports quoted industry sources as saying.

Obtaining orders from YMTC and XMC will demonstrate ChipMOS' effective strategy for working with China's government-backed Tsinghua Unigroup, the observers said.

Earlier in 2017, Taiwan-based ChipMOS announced its strategic alliance deal with Tsinghua Unigroup under which ChipMOS sold 54.98% of the equity interest in ChipMOS Shanghai to Tsinghua Unigroup and other strategic investors for approximately US$72 million. "We look forward to working closely with Tsinghua Unigroup to grow ChipMOS Shanghai's revenue and profit," ChipMOS chairman SJ Cheng noted in a statement.

In addition, ChipMOS has reportedly landed orders from Samsung for providing gold bumping services on 12-inch wafers fabricated to produce OLED panel driver ICs, as well as COG backend orders from specialty foundry MagnaChip Semiconductor. Orders from ChipMOS' Korea-based clients are expected to drive the backend house's business growth starting the fourth quarter.

ChipMOS has declined to comment on the report citing client confidentiality.

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link