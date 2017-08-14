ChipMOS to enter production for 3D sensing components in 3Q17, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 14 August 2017]

Backend house ChipMOS Technologies will enter production for 3D sensing components for new consumer electronics devices in the third quarter of 2017, according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

Shipments for 3D sensing components will start generating revenues in the second half of 2017 and boost sales generated from the mixed-signal IC sector as a proportion of company revenues, the report said. ChipMOS is also engaged in new product projects with several consumer electronics vendors, the report indicated.

ChipMOS is reportedly partnering with Himax Technologies, which has joined the 3D sensing component supply chain for the upcoming iPhones with its wafer level optics (WLO) products.

ChipMOS has announced financial results for the second quarter of 2017, with revenues slipping 0.4% sequentially but growing 0.8% from a year earlier to NT$4.54 billion. The company added revenues generated by ChipMOS Shanghai are no longer included in its consolidated data as its transfer of a 54.98% stake in ChipMOS Shanghai to Tsinghua Unigroup-led investors was completed in March.

ChipMOS posted a 20.1% gross margin in the second quarter of 2017, compared with 17.9% in the prior quarter and 18.3% a year earlier. The company generated operating profits of NT$448 million in the second quarter, with operating margin falling 13.2pp on quarter but increasing 0.4pp on year to 9.9%.

ChipMOS credited its gross margin improvement to strength its high-margin testing business. "Revenue growth was offset primarily by a lower allocation from our largest DRAM customer, and continued China handset market softness, which is impacting small panel LCD driver demand," company chairman SJ Cheng said in a statement.

"We are confident we will be able to offset the softness with more financially attractive business diversification led by new programs we are now ramping with some of world's largest consumer and technology product companies, combined with the progress we are making at our Shanghai facility," Cheng continued.

ChipMOS' net profits for the second quarter of 2017 came to NT$321 million, down 86.5% sequentially but up 2.1% from a year ago. EPS for the quarter reached NT$0.38 compared with NT$2.82 in the first quarter and NT$0.37 during the same period in 2016.

ChipMOS' net income in the first quarter of 2017 included US$62.8 million related to the completion of ChipMOS Shanghai equity interest transfer to Tsinghua Unigroup-led investors, which did not repeat in the second quarter of 2017. This resulted in the significant on-quarter profit decrease, ChipMOS CFO SK Chen explained.

"Our strategic partners' buildout of their semiconductor ecosystem is now expected to be even more aggressive and on a larger scale than originally contemplated," said Cheng. "The fact that ChipMOS is positioned as the OSAT services company within the Unigroup ecosystem gives us excellent growth prospects as DDIC ramps in the near-term followed by growth in domestic China memory production over the longer-term."

At the end of 2016, ChipMOS reached an agreement with Tsinghua Unigroup to have ChipMOS Shanghai be the two's joint venture.