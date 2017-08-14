Taipei, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 05:17 (GMT+8)
Chipbond posts record July revenues
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 14 August 2017]

Chipbond Technology, a backend house specializing in LCD driver ICs, saw its July revenues climb to a record high of NT$1.63 billion (US$53.9 million).

A pull-in of orders for smartphone panel-use LCD driver ICs and TDDI (touch with display driver) chips led to the record sales in July, Chipbond said. The company has also enjoyed rising orders for power amplifiers and radio-frequency components.

Chipbond's revenues for July 2017 represented increases of 8.7% on year and 3.4% sequentially. Revenues for the first seven months of the year totaled NT$10.19 billion, rising 10.4% from the same period in 2016.

Chipbond reported net profits surged 93.1% sequentially and 28.9% from a year earlier to NT$510 million in the second quarter of 2017. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.78,

