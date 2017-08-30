BOE swings back to profitability in 1H17

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 30 August 2017]

China-based flat panel maker BOE Technology has reported net profits of CNY4.3 billion (US$653.4 million) for the first half of 2017, reversing from a net loss of CNY516 million recorded a year earlier.

First-half 2017 revenues came to CNY44.6 billion, increasing 68.65% from a year earlier, the company said.

Revenues generated from sales of display and sensing products totaled NT$40.26 billion during the January-June period, accounting for over 90% of the company's total sales.

Total R&D expenses reached CNY3.17 billion in the first half of 2017, during which the number of patent applications exceeded 4,000, it said.