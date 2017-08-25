Chipbond, ChipMOS see rising orders for TDDI chips

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 25 August 2017]

Backend houses Chipbond Technology and ChipMOS Technologies have seen orders for TDDI (touch with display driver integration) chips for use in 18:9 smartphone panels ramp up, which will buoy their sales performance in the second half of 2017, according to industry sources.

A recent Digitimes Research report revealed that TDDI chip shipments worldwide are forecast to hike 191% on year in 2017 driven mainly by increased shipments of hybrid in-cell TDDI chips and the growing incorporation of TDDI chips into display panels.

Chipbond has started ramping up shipments for TDDI chips to Synaptics and FocalTech Systems in the third quarter, the sources indicated.

Meanwhile, Chipbond has entered the supply chain of Apple by providing gold bumping services to its Japan-based client, with shipments also kicking off in the third quarter, the sources said. The backend house is expected to see its sales reach their peaks for 2017 in the third quarter, and enjoy a particularly strong fourth quarter.

ChipMOS has reportedly obtained backend orders for touch display driver ICs from Novatek Microelectronics, but shipments for the orders will not kick off until the fourth quarter.

In addition, ChipMOS reportedly will enter production for 3D sensing components in the third quarter of 2017. Shipments for 3D sensing components will start generating revenues in the second half of 2017 and boost sales generated from the mixed-signal IC sector as a proportion of ChipMOS' total revenues, according to previous reports.

ChipMOS is also among the beneficiaries of robust NOR flash demand.