Chipbond posts profit growth in 3Q17

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 2 November 2017]

LCD driver IC backend specialist Chipbond Technology saw its net profits increase 37.7% sequentially to NT$702 million (US$23.3 million) in the third quarter. Net profits for the first three quarters of 2017 grew 26.8% from a year earlier to NT$1.475 billion.

Chipbond's net EPS for the third quarter came to NT$1.08 compared with NT$0.78 in the prior quarter, and EPS for the first three quarters of 2017 rose to NT$2.27 from NT$1.79 a year ago.

Chipbond posted revenues of about NT$5 billion in the third quarter of 2017, up 15.4% sequentially, while gross margin climbed 4.59pp on quarter to 25.45%. The company generated operating profits of NT$916 million in the third quarter with operating margin rising 3.77pp sequentially to 18.35%.

Chipbond's revenues for the first three quarters of 2017 totaled NT$13.55 billion, rising 9.4% on year, while gross margin slid 0.95pp from a year earlier to 23.09%. The company generated operating profits of NT$2.22 billion in the nine-month period with operating margin growing 1.17pp on year to 16.38%.

Chipbond has enjoyed robust demand for TDDI (touch with display driver) chips while continuing to expand sales of its non-driver IC offerings such as backend services for power amplifiers, RF modules and filter applications. The company is expected to post impressive results for the fourth quarter, according to market watchers.