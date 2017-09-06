Taipei, Thursday, September 7, 2017 20:58 (GMT+8)
Chipbond 3Q17 revenues to hit record high
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 6 September 2017]

Chipbond Technology, a backend house specializing in LCD driver ICs, is expected to see its third-quarter revenues climb to an all-time high, according to market watchers.

Chipbond has reported August consolidated revenues of NT$1.68 billion (US$55.9 million), a record high for the second consecutive month. Revenues for August 2017 represented increases of 8.5% on year and about 3% sequentially.

Chipbond's cumulative 2017 revenues through August totaled NT$11.87 billion, rising 10.2% from a year earlier.

Chipbond also provides backend services for power amplifiers, RF modules and other non-driver IC products. Non-driver IC backend is expected to account for more than 20% of Chipbond's total revenues in 2017, company chairman Fei-Jain Wu was quoted in previous reports.

Chipbond: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Aug 2017 (NT$m)

Chipbond: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Aug 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Aug-17

1,681

3%

8.5%

11,869

10.2%

Jul-17

1,632

3.4%

8.7%

10,188

10.4%

Jun-17

1,578

15%

11.1%

8,556

10.8%

May-17

1,372

(0.3%)

(3.4%)

6,979

10.7%

Apr-17

1,377

(5.3%)

19.7%

5,606

14.8%

Mar-17

1,454

10.2%

11.8%

4,229

13.3%

Feb-17

1,319

(9.4%)

21.6%

2,776

14.1%

Jan-17

1,457

(10.6%)

8%

1,457

8%

Dec-16

1,629

0.3%

43.5%

17,256

2.3%

Nov-16

1,625

0.5%

17.1%

15,627

(0.6%)

Oct-16

1,617

0.5%

14.1%

14,002

(2.4%)

Sep-16

1,609

3.8%

14.9%

12,385

(4.2%)

Aug-16

1,550

3.3%

6.1%

10,775

(6.5%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017

