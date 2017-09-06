Chipbond 3Q17 revenues to hit record high

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 6 September 2017]

Chipbond Technology, a backend house specializing in LCD driver ICs, is expected to see its third-quarter revenues climb to an all-time high, according to market watchers.

Chipbond has reported August consolidated revenues of NT$1.68 billion (US$55.9 million), a record high for the second consecutive month. Revenues for August 2017 represented increases of 8.5% on year and about 3% sequentially.

Chipbond's cumulative 2017 revenues through August totaled NT$11.87 billion, rising 10.2% from a year earlier.

Chipbond also provides backend services for power amplifiers, RF modules and other non-driver IC products. Non-driver IC backend is expected to account for more than 20% of Chipbond's total revenues in 2017, company chairman Fei-Jain Wu was quoted in previous reports.

Chipbond: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Aug 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Aug-17 1,681 3% 8.5% 11,869 10.2% Jul-17 1,632 3.4% 8.7% 10,188 10.4% Jun-17 1,578 15% 11.1% 8,556 10.8% May-17 1,372 (0.3%) (3.4%) 6,979 10.7% Apr-17 1,377 (5.3%) 19.7% 5,606 14.8% Mar-17 1,454 10.2% 11.8% 4,229 13.3% Feb-17 1,319 (9.4%) 21.6% 2,776 14.1% Jan-17 1,457 (10.6%) 8% 1,457 8% Dec-16 1,629 0.3% 43.5% 17,256 2.3% Nov-16 1,625 0.5% 17.1% 15,627 (0.6%) Oct-16 1,617 0.5% 14.1% 14,002 (2.4%) Sep-16 1,609 3.8% 14.9% 12,385 (4.2%) Aug-16 1,550 3.3% 6.1% 10,775 (6.5%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017