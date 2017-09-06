Chipbond 3Q17 revenues to hit record high

Chipbond Technology, a backend house specializing in LCD driver ICs, is expected to see its third-quarter revenues climb to an all-time high, according to market watchers.
Chipbond has reported August consolidated revenues of NT$1.68 billion (US$55.9 million), a record high for the second consecutive month. Revenues for August 2017 represented increases of 8.5% on year and about 3% sequentially.
Chipbond's cumulative 2017 revenues through August totaled NT$11.87 billion, rising 10.2% from a year earlier.
Chipbond also provides backend services for power amplifiers, RF modules and other non-driver IC products. Non-driver IC backend is expected to account for more than 20% of Chipbond's total revenues in 2017, company chairman Fei-Jain Wu was quoted in previous reports.
Chipbond: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Aug 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Aug-17
|
1,681
|
3%
|
8.5%
|
11,869
|
10.2%
Jul-17
|
1,632
|
3.4%
|
8.7%
|
10,188
|
10.4%
Jun-17
|
1,578
|
15%
|
11.1%
|
8,556
|
10.8%
May-17
|
1,372
|
(0.3%)
|
(3.4%)
|
6,979
|
10.7%
Apr-17
|
1,377
|
(5.3%)
|
19.7%
|
5,606
|
14.8%
Mar-17
|
1,454
|
10.2%
|
11.8%
|
4,229
|
13.3%
Feb-17
|
1,319
|
(9.4%)
|
21.6%
|
2,776
|
14.1%
Jan-17
|
1,457
|
(10.6%)
|
8%
|
1,457
|
8%
Dec-16
|
1,629
|
0.3%
|
43.5%
|
17,256
|
2.3%
Nov-16
|
1,625
|
0.5%
|
17.1%
|
15,627
|
(0.6%)
Oct-16
|
1,617
|
0.5%
|
14.1%
|
14,002
|
(2.4%)
Sep-16
|
1,609
|
3.8%
|
14.9%
|
12,385
|
(4.2%)
Aug-16
|
1,550
|
3.3%
|
6.1%
|
10,775
|
(6.5%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017