Chipbond posts record 3Q17 revenues
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 October 2017]

Chipbond Technology's consolidated revenues climbed to a record high of about NT$5 billion (US$165.3 million) in the third quarter of 2017. Market watchers expect the company to post a particularly strong fourth quarter thanks to a ramp-up of orders for TDDI (touch with display driver integration) chips for smartphones.

Chipbond has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.68 billion for September 2017, up 4.5% on year and 0.1% on month. Revenues for the third quarter represented increases of 15.4% sequentially and 7.2% from a year earlier.

Chipbond's cumulative 2017 revenues through September came to NT$13.55 billion, rising 9.4% from a year ago. The results were also relatively high compared to the same period in previous years.

Specializing in display driver IC backend services, Chipbond also offers bumping services for the manufacture of power amplifiers (PA) and has reportedly cut into the supply chain of Apple's new iPhone devices by providing backend bumping services for their PAs.

Chipbond previously disclosed revenues generated from non-driver IC applications will grow as a proportion of company revenues to over 20% in 2017. The company has in recent years enhanced its offerings for non-driver IC segments including PA, RF modules and filter applications.

With TDDI chip demand for smartphones set to surge starting the fourth quarter of 2017, Chipbond will see its sales buoyed by rising orders for TDDI chips through 2018, according to the watchers. Synaptics and FocalTech Systems are reportedly among Chipbond's main TDDI chip customers.

In addition, Chipbond is expected to grab backend orders for OLED driver ICs in 2018 given its close relationship with China-based BOE Technology, the watchers said.

