China 1H17 PV output grows over 20% on year, says CPIA

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 July 2017]

China's total output of polysilicon, solar-grade crystalline silicon wafers, crystalline silicon solar cells and PV modules in the first half of 2017 each grew over 20% on year, according to China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA).

China-based polysilicon makers produced 115,000 tons in the first half of 2017, increasing 21.1% on year, and average production cost fell to below US$9/kg. Makers utilized over 90% of their production capacities on average, and recorded gross margins of over 20%.

Half-year total output of solar-grade crystalline silicon wafers grew over 20% on year to 36.0GWp, with average production cost dropping to US$0.06/W, and average capacity utilization exceeding 80%.

Solar cell makers turned out 32.0GWp in total, rising 28% on year, and recorded average capacity utilization of over 80%, and average gross margin of more than 10%. Average energy conversion rates for monocrystalline and polycrystalline models exceeded 21% and 19% respectively.

For PV modules, China-based makers produced 34.0GWp in total, increasing 25.9% on year, at average production cost of below US$0.12/W, and posted average capacity utilization of over 85% and average gross margin of over 10%.

Generally speaking, demand was weak in the first quarter but rebounded drastically in the second, CPIA said. While some foreign PV makers went broke such as Germany-based SolarWorld and US-based Suniva, many China-based makers expanded production capacity in the first half of the year, CPIA noted.

Wasted generated electricity due to insufficient local power grids, especially in the northwestern region, and overdue feed-in tariff subsidies from the government were still problems affecting the establishment of PV power-generating stations, CIPA indicated.

China exported PV products worth a total of US$1.085 billion in January-May 2017, falling 10.55% on year due to drops in price. Taiwan, Malaysia and South Korea were the three largest markets for solar-grade crystalline silicon wafers, respectively taking up 28%, 24% and 19% of the corresponding export value. India, Brazil and South Korea were the three largest markets for solar cells, accounting for 37%, 22% and 14% of export value, while India and Japan were the two largest markets for PV modules, accounting for 39% and 22% respectively.