GCL-Poly stays focused on poly-Si and solar wafers, says chairman

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 22 May 2017]

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, the largest China-based maker of poly-Si solar wafers, will maintain production of polysilicon and solar wafers as core business, company chairman Zhu Gongshan has told Digitimes in an exclusive interview.

GCL-Poly keeps investing in and undertaking PV power generation projects and has set up annual PV module production capacity of 4.0GWp for vertically-integrated production.raising chances of winning PV power station projects, Zhu said.

In order to secure sufficient supply of solar cells for in-house PV module production, GCL-Poly originally planned to cooperate with Taiwan-based Motech Industries or Neo Solar Power (NSP) for cell production two years ago. However, the plan has not materialized for some reasons and GCL-Poly has instead decided to invest in a China-based newcomer's project to build annual solar cell production capacity of 5.0GWp, Zhu noted.

Similar to GCL-Poly, many first-tier China-based solar cell and/or PV module makers run vertically-integrated operations by establishing polysilicon and solar wafer production lines and/or taking part in PV power generation projects, Zhu indicated.

GCL-Poly has hiked annual polysilicon production capacity from 75,000 tons in 2015 to 80,000 tons currently and will expand the capacity to 100,000 tons in 2018, as a new factory in northwestern China wil begin production soon, Zhu said.

For poly-Si solar wafers, GCL-Poly Energy has annual production capacity of nearly 20GWp at present, and for production of black silicon, it has finished replacement of original slurry-based slicing of ingots with diamond wire slicing, Zhu noted. GCL-Poly's output of polycrystalline black silicon wafers has been short of demand due to higher performance-cost ratios for the product line, Zhu indicated.

GCL-Poly has also set up annual production capacity of 1.0GWp for P-type mono-Si solar wafers and may expand the capacity. It is also developing N-type models, Zhu said. Motivated by extending production to N-type mono-Si solar wafers as well as semiconductor wafers, GCL-Poly has obtained CCz (continuously-fed Czochralski) crystal-growing technology from US-based SunEdision, Zhu noted.