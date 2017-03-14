Taipei, Wednesday, March 15, 2017 01:52 (GMT+8)
Xian LONGi Silicon Materials to set up joint-venture polysilicon factory
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 March 2017]

Xian LONGi Silicon Materials, the largest China-based solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafer maker, will set up a polysilicon factory on a joint venture basis with China-based polysilicon maker Yongxiang Polysilicon in Leshan City, western China, according to Tongwei Group which is the parent company of Yongxiang.

The establishment entails investment of CNY8 billion (US$1.16 billion), Yongxiang and Xian LONGi will hold 85% and 15% stakes respectively, Tongwei said. The factory will have annual production capacity of 50,000 tons high-purity polysilicon, Tongwei noted.

As power takes up 30-40% of total production cost for polysilicon, the location choice of Leshan is merely due to availability of hydraulic power at relatively low price, Tongwei indicated.

In early 2017, Xian LONGi, Tongwei and China-based PV module maker Trina Solar jointly invested CNY800 million to set up a solar-grade monocrystalline silicon ingot factory with annual production capacity of 5GWp in Lijiang, southwestern China.

