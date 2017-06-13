Taipei, Tuesday, June 13, 2017 13:34 (GMT+8)
China PERC solar cell production capacity to double in 2017
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 June 2017]

China-based solar cell makers, including second- and third-tier ones, are scrambling to upgrade their production lines for PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) solar cells, eyeing the government incentives for establishment of model PV power-generating stations using high-efficiency modules, according to industry sources.

The total annual PERC production capacity in China is estimated to increase from 15-17GWp in 2016 to 30-35GWp in 2017, the sources noted. But due to delay in PERC equipment installation, shortages of PERC engineers and mono-Si solar wafers, China-based makers' total PERC solar cell output in 2017 is estimated at only 10GWp, the sources indicated.

For model PV power stations, the China government has set the latest required minimum energy conversion rate of 21.0% for monocrystalline silicon solar cells and 19.5% for polycrystalline models, the sources said. A PV module made of 60 mono-Si cells should reach minimum power output of 295W and a module made of 60 poly-Si cells should reach 280W.

Judging from the current solar cell technologies, only PERC can meet the requirements, the sources noted.

Among first-tier China-based makers, mono-Si solar wafer maker Xi'an LONGi Silicon Materials is setting up mono-Si PERC solar cell production lines with annual capacity of about 4GWp, while poly-Si solar wafer maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings is setting up poly-Si PERC solar cell lines totaling about 4GWp, with the production lines to be completed in first-half 2018, the sources indicated.

Jiangsu Akcome Industrial Group is also expected to finish expansion of its annual PERC production capacity to about 4GWp by the end of 2017, the sources said.

