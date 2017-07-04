Zhonghuan Semiconductor obtains 10% stake in GCL polysilicon subsidiary

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

China-based mono-Si solar wafer maker Zhonghuan Semiconductor has announced it has invested CNY150 million (US$22 million) for a 10% stake in a new polysilicon-making subsidiary established in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, northwestern China, by China-based poly-Si solar wafer maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings.

GCL-Poly has added investment to expand the subsidiary's paid-in capital to CNY1.5 billion and holds a 90% stake. The subsidiary is aiming to set up annual production capacity of 60,000 tons of polysilicon, one third of which will be completed in second-quarter 2018, with another third by the end of 2018 and the rest possibly around the end of 2020.

Because the China government has imposed anti-dumping and anti-subsidization tariffs on polysiliocn produced by Europe-, US- and South Korea-based makers, polysilicon prices in the China market are higher than international levels and China-produced polysilicon whose quality is comparable with imported competitions is in tight supply, according to industry sources.

In view of the tight supply, GCL-Poly is setting up the new subsidiary to capitalize on lower power prices in the region to minimize production cost, the sources said.

For Zhonghuan, the investment in the subsidiary can secure stable supply of high-quality polysilicon and pave the way for further cooperation with GCL-Poly, the sources noted.