Taipei, Tuesday, April 11, 2017 03:59 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
21°C
GCL-Poly Energy to set up polysilicon factory in northwestern China
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 April 2017]

China-based polysilicon and solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafer maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings will invest CNY5.682 billion (US$824 million) to set up a polysilicon factory with annual production capacity of 60,000 tons in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, northwestern China, according to China-based media reports.

Establishment of the factory will be in three phases, with initial annual production capacity of 20,000 tons in the first phase to be completed by the second quarter of 2018. An additional annual capacity of 20,000 tons will be added in the second phase by the end of 2018 or early 2019, and 20,000 tons more in the third phase to be shifted from an existing factory in Xuzhou, eastern China, to the new factory possibly in 2020. The location of the factory is purely due to a relatively low local power price.

GCL-Poly Energy has set up power-generating capacity of 350,000KW at its Xuzhou factory to self-supply power at a cost of CNY0.3/kWh, much lower than local power prices of CNY0.7/kWh. The capacity generates over three billion kWh for use to produce 45,000 tons of polysilicon and grow an equivalent volume of solar-grade polycrystalline silicon ingots a year.

GCL-Poly Energy has finished acquisition of some PV production assets from US-based SunEdison and thereby obtained SunEdison-developed FBR (fluidized-bed reactor) technology which can decrease polysilicon production costs.

Categories: Green energy Solar

Tags: China polysilicon

Realtime news

  • OLED penetration of smartphones to surpass that of LCD in 2018, says LG Display executive

    Displays | 4h 9min ago

  • Phison looking to maintain its tie with Toshiba memory-chip business

    Bits + chips | 4h 11min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom nets NT$1.24 per share for January-March

    Mobile + telecom - Stockwatch | 4h 13min ago

  • Spending on cognitive and AI systems in Western Europe is forecast to reach EUR$1.5 billion in 2017, says IDC

    IT + CE | 4h 13min ago

  • Taiwan sees increased March export value, says MOF

    Bits + chips | 4h 16min ago

  • MediaTek 1Q17 revenues fall 18%

    Bits + chips | 4h 18min ago

  • Advantech offers smart transportation solution for use in electric buses

    IT + CE | 4h 19min ago

  • ASE 1Q17 revenues rise 6.7%

    Bits + chips | 4h 21min ago

  • Egistec March revenues down, FocalTech up

    Bits + chips | 4h 25min ago

  • Taiwan sees increased March export value, says MOF

    Before Going to Press | 5h 13min ago

  • Yangtze River Storage Tech mulling development of DRAM manufacturing technology in-house

    Before Going to Press | 5h 14min ago

  • Delta Electronics sees increased March revenues

    Before Going to Press | 5h 16min ago

  • General Interface Solution sees increased March revenues

    Before Going to Press | 5h 16min ago

  • E Ink Holdings, Sony Semiconductor Solutions to set up joint venture

    Before Going to Press | 5h 17min ago

  • Darfon Electronics March revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | 5h 23min ago

  • Synnex Technology International March revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | 5h 24min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Nissan Motor developing self-driving technology

    Before Going to Press | 5h 25min ago

  • Certification service provider IST posts record March revenues

    Before Going to Press | 5h 26min ago

  • Compal expected to enjoy 50% growth in smart handheld device shipments in 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 27min ago

  • ChipMOS 1Q17 revenues slip 2%

    Before Going to Press | 5h 43min ago

  • Asustek to see weak 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 44min ago

  • NAND flash prices likely to see correction in 2Q17, says Phison chairman

    Before Going to Press | 5h 50min ago

  • Wistron sees strong growth in March revenues and notebook shipments

    Before Going to Press | 5h 51min ago

  • China fab toolmakers targeting advanced-node production

    Before Going to Press | 5h 51min ago

  • Quanta sees rising revenues in March

    Before Going to Press | 5h 53min ago

  • China fabless firm Montage Tech gearing up for datacenter and cloud computing

    Before Going to Press | 5h 55min ago

  • Tsinghua Unigroup breaks ground for Nanjing plant

    Before Going to Press | 5h 56min ago

  • Zhaoxin to partner with TSMC

    Before Going to Press | 5h 57min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link