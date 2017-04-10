GCL-Poly Energy to set up polysilicon factory in northwestern China

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 April 2017]

China-based polysilicon and solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafer maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings will invest CNY5.682 billion (US$824 million) to set up a polysilicon factory with annual production capacity of 60,000 tons in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, northwestern China, according to China-based media reports.

Establishment of the factory will be in three phases, with initial annual production capacity of 20,000 tons in the first phase to be completed by the second quarter of 2018. An additional annual capacity of 20,000 tons will be added in the second phase by the end of 2018 or early 2019, and 20,000 tons more in the third phase to be shifted from an existing factory in Xuzhou, eastern China, to the new factory possibly in 2020. The location of the factory is purely due to a relatively low local power price.

GCL-Poly Energy has set up power-generating capacity of 350,000KW at its Xuzhou factory to self-supply power at a cost of CNY0.3/kWh, much lower than local power prices of CNY0.7/kWh. The capacity generates over three billion kWh for use to produce 45,000 tons of polysilicon and grow an equivalent volume of solar-grade polycrystalline silicon ingots a year.

GCL-Poly Energy has finished acquisition of some PV production assets from US-based SunEdison and thereby obtained SunEdison-developed FBR (fluidized-bed reactor) technology which can decrease polysilicon production costs.