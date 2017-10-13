China annual polysilicon capacity to rise to 285,000 tons at end of 2017

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 October 2017]

China-based polysilicon makers' combined annual production capacity will increase from 210,000 tons at the end of 2016 to 285,000 tons at the end of 2017, enough for producing 61GWp of solar cells, according to Siliocn Industry of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.

East Hope Group is setting up a polysilicon factory with annual production capacity of 120,000 tons in Xinjiang, northwest of China.

Polysilicon maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings and a few China-based PV makers are setting up a polysilicon factory with annual production capacity of 60,000 tons in Xinjiang, with annual capacity to be expanded to 100,000 tons at the end of 2018.

Tongwei Group is setting up a polysilicon factory with annual production capacity of 25,000 tons in western China and another with the same capacity in northern China.

Other polysilicon makers include TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis with annual production capacity of 26,000 tons at present; China Silicon Hi-Tech with 16,000 tons; Asia Silicon (Qinghai) with 13,000 tons; Yongxiang with 17,000 tons; LDK Solar with 10,000 tons; and Zhenjiang Daqo Solar with 12,000 tons.

As China-based solar cell makers have total annual production capacity of over 80GWp, local polysilicon supply is not sufficient and about 30% of the demand relies on imports. In addition, polysilicon used to produce solar mono-Si wafers is of higher purity than polysilicon for producing poly-Si wafers and thus most of imported polysilicon is of higher purity.