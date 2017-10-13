Taipei, Friday, October 13, 2017 17:35 (GMT+8)
breezy
Taipei
26°C
China annual polysilicon capacity to rise to 285,000 tons at end of 2017
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 October 2017]

China-based polysilicon makers' combined annual production capacity will increase from 210,000 tons at the end of 2016 to 285,000 tons at the end of 2017, enough for producing 61GWp of solar cells, according to Siliocn Industry of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.

East Hope Group is setting up a polysilicon factory with annual production capacity of 120,000 tons in Xinjiang, northwest of China.

Polysilicon maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings and a few China-based PV makers are setting up a polysilicon factory with annual production capacity of 60,000 tons in Xinjiang, with annual capacity to be expanded to 100,000 tons at the end of 2018.

Tongwei Group is setting up a polysilicon factory with annual production capacity of 25,000 tons in western China and another with the same capacity in northern China.

Other polysilicon makers include TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis with annual production capacity of 26,000 tons at present; China Silicon Hi-Tech with 16,000 tons; Asia Silicon (Qinghai) with 13,000 tons; Yongxiang with 17,000 tons; LDK Solar with 10,000 tons; and Zhenjiang Daqo Solar with 12,000 tons.

As China-based solar cell makers have total annual production capacity of over 80GWp, local polysilicon supply is not sufficient and about 30% of the demand relies on imports. In addition, polysilicon used to produce solar mono-Si wafers is of higher purity than polysilicon for producing poly-Si wafers and thus most of imported polysilicon is of higher purity.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link