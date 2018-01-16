China, Taiwan PV makers see weak demand

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based vertically integrated PV makers and Taiwan-based solar cell makers have seen weakened demand mainly because a rush to construct distributed PV systems in China to qualify for 2018 feed-in tariff for 2018 already ended at the end of 2017 and the present quarter is traditionally an off season, according to industry sources.

China-based makers have lowered prices for solar wafers and PV modules, especially models made of PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) mono-Si cells.

To cope with weak demand, some China-based makers plan to start their 2018 Lunar New Year holidays 7-10 days early and some Taiwan-based cell makers have begun to decrease output by 10-20%.