Green energy
China, Taiwan PV makers see weak demand
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Tuesday 16 January 2018

China-based vertically integrated PV makers and Taiwan-based solar cell makers have seen weakened demand mainly because a rush to construct distributed PV systems in China to qualify for 2018 feed-in tariff for 2018 already ended at the end of 2017 and the present quarter is traditionally an off season, according to industry sources.

China-based makers have lowered prices for solar wafers and PV modules, especially models made of PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) mono-Si cells.

To cope with weak demand, some China-based makers plan to start their 2018 Lunar New Year holidays 7-10 days early and some Taiwan-based cell makers have begun to decrease output by 10-20%.

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.