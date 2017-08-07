China market: Polysilicon supply to decrease 15-20% in 3Q17

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 7 August 2017]

Some polysilicon makers in China conducting regular maintenance at their production plants have seen their total monthly output decrease by over 5,000 tons and a major supplier has also been forced to reduce output due to issues concerning product quality. Consequently, total polysilicon supply in third-quarter 2017 will decrease by over 20,000 tons or 15-20%, or an equivalent to reduced solar wafer output by 4.5GWp, according to industry sources.

Reduced supply has prompted polysilicon distributors in the China market to raise prices and China-based makers of solar wafers have been competing for polysilicon imports from South Korea and Europe due to relatively low antitrust tariffs, the sources said.

The reduced polysilicon output has decreased solar wafer production, which may compel some Taiwan- and China-based solar cell makers to cut output by 15-20%, the sources indicated.