China has 8 makers amid global top-10 PV module vendors in 2016, says firm

Of the global top-10 PV module vendors by shipments in 2016, eight were China-based makers, reflecting China's domination of the global supply of PV modules, according to UK-based Solar Media.
Of the top-10 vendors, only US-based First Solar supplies CdTe thin-film PV modules while the other nine supply PV modules made of monocrystalline and/or polycrystalline silicon solar cells.
Hanwha Q Cells, JA Solar, Trina Solar, First Solar and Jinko Solar were the five largest solar cell vendors in 2016 based on Solar Media's ranking.
|
Solar Media: Top-10 PV module vendors by shipments, 2016
|
Rank
|
Company
|
1
|
China-based Jinko Solar Holdings
|
2
|
China-based Trina Solar
|
3
|
China-based CSI
|
4
|
South Korea-based Hanwha Q Cells
|
5
|
China-based JA Solar Holdings
|
6
|
China-based GCL-Poly Energy Holdings
|
7
|
US-based First Solar
|
8
|
China-based Yingli Green Energy Holding
|
9
|
China-based Zhongli Talesun Solar
|
10
|
China-based Risen Energy
Source: Solar Media, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017