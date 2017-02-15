China has 8 makers amid global top-10 PV module vendors in 2016, says firm

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 February 2017]

Of the global top-10 PV module vendors by shipments in 2016, eight were China-based makers, reflecting China's domination of the global supply of PV modules, according to UK-based Solar Media.

Of the top-10 vendors, only US-based First Solar supplies CdTe thin-film PV modules while the other nine supply PV modules made of monocrystalline and/or polycrystalline silicon solar cells.

Hanwha Q Cells, JA Solar, Trina Solar, First Solar and Jinko Solar were the five largest solar cell vendors in 2016 based on Solar Media's ranking.

Solar Media: Top-10 PV module vendors by shipments, 2016 Rank Company 1 China-based Jinko Solar Holdings 2 China-based Trina Solar 3 China-based CSI 4 South Korea-based Hanwha Q Cells 5 China-based JA Solar Holdings 6 China-based GCL-Poly Energy Holdings 7 US-based First Solar 8 China-based Yingli Green Energy Holding 9 China-based Zhongli Talesun Solar 10 China-based Risen Energy

Source: Solar Media, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017