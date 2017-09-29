Taipei, Saturday, September 30, 2017 11:06 (GMT+8)
China PV module makers dominate India market
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 29 September 2017]

China-based PV module makers together occupy about 80% of the India market, with Trina Solar having the biggest share at 16.6%, followed by JA Solar (9.2%) and CSI (8.7%), according to industry sources.

China-based makers exported 5.8GWp of PV modules and 600MWp of solar cells to India during January-July 2017. For PV modules, Trina exported 1.1GWp; JA, CSI, Risen Energy and Jinko Solar each exported 500-900MWp in the period.

With annual production capacity of 3GWP for solar cells and 6.6GWp for PV modules, India still heavily relies on imports.

Many China makers' quotes of US$0.31-0.33/W for poly-Si PV modules are higher than the sub-US$0.30/W level expected by India's PV installation project undertakers. Many China makers have recently cancelled their supply contracts for India due to strong demand from China and the US, the sources said.

