India likely to impose safeguards tariff on imported PV products
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Thursday 11 January 2018

India's Directorate General of Safeguards (DGS) has determined that imported solar cells and PV modules have injured or will injure the local PV manufacturing industry and recommended a provisional safeguards tariff rate of 70% for 200 days, according to Taiwan's Board of Foreign Trade.

DGS started a safeguards porbe into PV product imports in late December 2017. The India government will make a final decision on whether to adopt's DGS' recommended tariff rate.

In 2016, Taiwan exported solar cells and PV modules worth US$51.453 million to India, taking up 1.79% of India's total PV import value to rank fourth next to China's 86.16%, Malaysia's 7.41% and Japan's 1.87%.

The India government is promoting green energy, aiming to reach cumulative total PV installation capacity of 100GWp in 2022.

