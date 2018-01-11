India likely to impose safeguards tariff on imported PV products

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

India's Directorate General of Safeguards (DGS) has determined that imported solar cells and PV modules have injured or will injure the local PV manufacturing industry and recommended a provisional safeguards tariff rate of 70% for 200 days, according to Taiwan's Board of Foreign Trade.

DGS started a safeguards porbe into PV product imports in late December 2017. The India government will make a final decision on whether to adopt's DGS' recommended tariff rate.

In 2016, Taiwan exported solar cells and PV modules worth US$51.453 million to India, taking up 1.79% of India's total PV import value to rank fourth next to China's 86.16%, Malaysia's 7.41% and Japan's 1.87%.

The India government is promoting green energy, aiming to reach cumulative total PV installation capacity of 100GWp in 2022.