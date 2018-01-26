China PV exports over US$13 billion in 2017, says CPIA

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China's exports of solar wafers, cells and PV modules totaled US$13.11 billion in 2017, with India being the largest market accounting for 24.1%, Japan for 14.8%, and South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, the US, Australia, Mexico, Thailand and Brazil each for 3-7%, according to China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA).

Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea were the top-5 markets for solar wafers accounting for about 90% of the export value, while India, Brazil and South Korea were the main markets for solar cells, CPIA said.

PV installations added globally in 2017 are estimated at 100GWp, and new installations will reach 90-105GWp in 2018, 95-110GWp in 2019, 100-115GWp in 2020, 130-140GWp in 2022 and 150-160GWp in 2025, CPIA indicated.