Robust chip demand from China smartphone firms to boost revenues at IC distributors
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 22 May 2017]

Taiwan-based IC distributors including WPG, WT Microelectronics, Supreme Electronics, Coasia Microelectronics and Sunnic Technology & Merchandise, Audix and Edom Technology will see sales generated from the mobile communications sector climb as a proportion of company revenues in the third quarter driven by robust demand from China-based smartphone vendors Huawei, Oppo and Vivo, according to industry sources.

Huawei, Oppo and Vivo are expected to ship a combined 350 million smartphones in 2017, said the sources. With the three major China-based smartphone vendors ramping up their shipments, the Taiwan-based IC distributors which are shipping chips and components for the vendors' smartphone devices are set to see their revenues hike in the third quarter, the sources indicated.

Particularly Taiwan-based IC distributors specializing in the sale of CMOS image sensors including Coasia and Sunnic will enjoy robust CMOS image sensor demand thanks to a growing number of new smartphones including entry-level and mid-range models that will feature a dual-lens setup, the sources noted. Coasia distributes CMOS image sensors mainly for Samsung, while Sunnic sells Sony's CMOS image sensor components.

In fact, inventories - particularly those for entry-level and mid-range smartphones - have been high in China in the first half of 2017, but the inventory correction is accelerating, the sources identified. Chip orders from China's smartphone makers have started to rebound, the sources said.

WPG, the largest Taiwan-based IC distributor, said previously its second-quarter revenues are expected to grow only slightly on quarter due to continued excessive levels of inventory in the smartphone industry supply chain. WPG expects to see its revenues register larger sequential growth in the third and fourth quarters of 2017, when end-market demand peaks for the year.

