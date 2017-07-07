Taiwan IC design houses seeing orders ramp-up from China smartphone sector

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 July 2017]

A ramp-up of orders from China's smartphone sector will buoy revenues at Taiwan-based IC design houses, particularly those specializing in LCD driver ICs, wireless charging solutions and fingerprint sensors in the third quarter of 2017, according to industry sources.

China-based Oppo and Vivo took the lead in stepping up their pace of orders after completing inventory adjustments, said the sources. Huawei, Xiaomi, Gionee and Meizu started to place orders with their chip suppliers at a faster pace recently, the sources indicated.

Recent increases in smartphone-use chip and component prices also indicate a good quarter for smartphone and related chip companies, the sources noted.

Many Taiwan-based IC design houses focusing on the smartphone sector are set to enjoy sequential revenue growth of as much as 20% in the third quarter, the sources said. Several companies, such as fingerprint sensor supplier Egis Technology (Egistec) and FocalTech Systems with its TDDI (touch with display driver integration) offering, are expected to see their revenues skyrocket in the second half of 2017, the sources continued.

Meanwhile, major Taiwan-based IC design houses including MediaTek, Novatek Microelectronics and Himax Technologies have already seen their shipments for smartphones pick up, the sources said. The strengthening order visibility will boost sales performance in the third quarter.

China-based Oppo has taken the lead in stepping up the pace of orders.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017