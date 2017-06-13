China market: Oppo unveils next-generation R11, R11 Plus smartphones

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 June 2017]

China-based smartphone vendor Oppo has unveiled the new generation of its R-series family, the Oppo R11 and R11 Plus. The R11 Plus comes with a 6-inch AMOLED display, while the Oppo R11 has a smaller, 5.5-inch display.

The Oppo R11 and Oppo R11 Plus are among the first smartphones to sport Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 660 processor.

Both models feature a dual rear camera with a 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensor, and have a 20-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The R11 Plus comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM, while the R11 has been launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. Both models come with in-house VOOC fast charging technology, while the R11 Plus packs a 4000mAh battery compared to a 3000mAh for the R11.

The R11 will be available in China starting June 16 with a price tag of CNY2,999 (US$441) unlocked. Oppo is scheduled to introduce the R11 in Taiwan on June 21.

Oppo shipped a total of 25.6 million smartphones in the first quarter of 2017, increasing nearly 30% from a year earlier and making it the fourth largest smartphone vendor globally in the quarter, according to IDC.