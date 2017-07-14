Taipei, Saturday, July 15, 2017 02:36 (GMT+8)
MOEA sets 2017 feed-in tariffs for PV, wind power
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 14 July 2017]

The Bureau of Energy under Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on July 13 announced feed-in tariffs for PV power stations, rooftop PV systems, and onshore and offshore wind turbines established in 2017.

The bureau is in the process of releasing more than 100 hectares (247.1 acres) of state-owned land for setting up PV stations through an open-bid. Located in coastal areas in southwestern Taiwan, the land was previously used to produce salt but is idle now, the agency noted.

PV feed-in tariffs will be marked up by 6% for high-efficiency PV modules. High-efficiency modules must, under stable LID (light-induced degradation), have minimum power generation of 290W for a PV module made of 60 monocrystalline solar cells, 275W for 60 polycrystalline cell modules, 350W for 72 monocrystalline cells or 330W for 72 polycrystalline solar cells.

Taiwan feed-in tariffs, 2017

Type of power generation

Installation capacity

Feed-in tariff (NT$/kWh)

PV

Rooftop system

above 1KWp to below 20KWp

6.1033 (US$0.20)

20KWp to below 100KWp

4.9772

100KWp to below 500KWp

4.5388

500KWp and above

4.4098

Ground-mounted station

above 1KWp

4.5467

Floating station

above 1KWp

4.9403

Wind

Onshore

above 1KW to below 20KW

8.9716

20KW and above

2.8776 for wind turbines equipped with LVRT (low voltage ride-through); 2.8395 without LVRT

Offshore

No specification

Fixed rate of 6.0437 for 20 years; or 7.4034 for the first 10 years and 3.5948 for the following 10 years

Source: Bureau of Energy under MOEA, complied by Digitimes, July 2017

