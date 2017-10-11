Taipei, Thursday, October 12, 2017 03:06 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
24°C
Taiwan steelmaker partners with CI III, DGA for offshore wind farm
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

Taiwan-based steelmaker China Steel Corp (CSC) has signed an MoU with Copenhagen Infrastructure III KS (CI III) and Diamond Generating Asia (DGA) to co-develop a wind farm off Taiwan's west coast, according to CSC.

CI III is under Denmark-based Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, while DGA is a Hong Kong-based subsidiary of Japan's Mitsubishi Corp.

CSC, CI III and DGA will set up a joint venture for developing the offshore wind farm to the west of Changhua County in central Taiwan, with stake ratios to be negotiated later, CSC said, adding the project will install about 50 wind turbines, each with capacity of 50MW.

CSC obtained conditional approval for environmental impact assessment (EIA) for development of the offshore wind farm from Taiwan's Environmental Protection Administration in September 2017 and expects to pass final EIA at the end of the year.

Under the partnership, CSC will produce jacket structures and key structural support for underwater steel foundation of the wind turbines. DGA will produce the wind turbines and CI III will be mainly responsible for development and financial planning as well as project management.

The partnership also covers establishment of a local supply chain, handling components production, underwater infrastructure, construction engineering, operation and maintenance.

Realtime news

  • FET nets NT$2.64 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 10min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile nets NT$4.32 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 11min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom nets NT$3.89 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 12min ago

  • Synnex to set up first logistics center in Indonesia

    Before Going to Press | 6h 14min ago

  • Pegatron September revenues hit 23-month high

    Before Going to Press | 6h 16min ago

  • LCD TV panel prices to drop in October, says AVC

    Before Going to Press | 7h 51min ago

  • Asustek own-brand sales increase in September

    Before Going to Press | 7h 55min ago

  • Taiwan September export value hits record

    Before Going to Press | 7h 57min ago

  • Taiwan IC designers expected to rely on emerging markets for 4Q17 business growth

    Before Going to Press | 8h 1min ago

  • Himax reportedly supplies WLO chips for iPhone X face ID

    Before Going to Press | 8h 3min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link