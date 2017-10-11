Taiwan steelmaker partners with CI III, DGA for offshore wind farm

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

Taiwan-based steelmaker China Steel Corp (CSC) has signed an MoU with Copenhagen Infrastructure III KS (CI III) and Diamond Generating Asia (DGA) to co-develop a wind farm off Taiwan's west coast, according to CSC.

CI III is under Denmark-based Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, while DGA is a Hong Kong-based subsidiary of Japan's Mitsubishi Corp.

CSC, CI III and DGA will set up a joint venture for developing the offshore wind farm to the west of Changhua County in central Taiwan, with stake ratios to be negotiated later, CSC said, adding the project will install about 50 wind turbines, each with capacity of 50MW.

CSC obtained conditional approval for environmental impact assessment (EIA) for development of the offshore wind farm from Taiwan's Environmental Protection Administration in September 2017 and expects to pass final EIA at the end of the year.

Under the partnership, CSC will produce jacket structures and key structural support for underwater steel foundation of the wind turbines. DGA will produce the wind turbines and CI III will be mainly responsible for development and financial planning as well as project management.

The partnership also covers establishment of a local supply chain, handling components production, underwater infrastructure, construction engineering, operation and maintenance.