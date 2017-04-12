Demand for floating PV systems growing in Taiwan

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 April 2017]

Demand for PV systems floating on the surface of large ponds and reservoirs in Taiwan is increasing due to higher feed-in tariff rates, according to PV industry sources.

In terms of acquiring sites, it is easier to set up floating PV systems on surface of standing water bodies than ground-mounted PV power-generating stations, the sources said. In addition, floating PV systems are entitled to additional feed-in tariff rates of up to 9%, the sources noted.

However, since PV modules are normally designed for use in land-based PV power-generating stations or distributed PV systems, those used in floating PV systems have to be specially designed in system structure for anchoring and buoying as well as material for resistance to water, the sources indicated.

For designing PV modules for use in floating systems, Green Energy and Environment Research Laboratories under government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute has formed an alliance with PV module makers, the sources said. For waterproof materials, backplanes made of POE (polyolefin elastomer) in place of EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate), double glass covers (on front and back sides of a PV module) or reinforced aluminum frames of PV modules are adopted, the sources noted.

While only a few floating PV systems have been constructed in Taiwan so far, the total installation capacity for all floating systems that could be set up in Taiwan is estimated at 2,000MWp, the sources indicated.