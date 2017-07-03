Taipei, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 15:41 (GMT+8)
Tatung completes rooftop PV system at National Changhua University of Education
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 3 July 2017]

Tatung has completed and begun operating a PV system established on the roof of a gymnasium at National Changhua University of Education in central Taiwan, according to Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The rooftop PV system consists of 1,584 PV modules with installation capacity of 467.28KWp and can generate an estimated 626,155kWh a year, equivalent to the power supply for 174 households. In addition, the rooftop PV system obstructs sunlight from radiating on the roof and thereby decreases power used in air conditioning in the gymnasium.

Tatung is setting up rooftop PV systems in other universities, including National Chung Hsing University, National University of Tainan, National Pingtung University and National Penghu University of Science and Technology.

Tatung has completed rooftop PV systems with total installation capacity of 51.75MWp in Taiwan and expects to increase the total installation capacity to 75MWp at the end of 2017.

