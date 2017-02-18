Taipei, Sunday, February 19, 2017 03:47 (GMT+8)
Taipei City Government opens PV power-generating station on restored landfill site
Press release, February 17; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Saturday 18 February 2017]

The government of Taipei City, northern Taiwan, on February 17 held an inaugural ceremony for a PV power-generating station established on a 3-hectare (7.413 acres) green area restored from a landfill site, the first PV power-generating station of its kind in Taiwan, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.

The PV station consists of nearly 8,000 modules and has a capacity of about 2MWp to generate an estimated 2.0 million kWh of electricity a year, equivalent to an annual reduction in carbon dioxide of 1,108 metric tons.

The city government provided the land and own-brand machinery and consumer electronics maker Tatung is responsible for investment, EPC (engineering, procurement, construction), operation and maintenance.

The PV station was connected to local power grids on January 10, 2017, and Tatung gives 10% of revenues to the city government as compensation for the land contribution.

Tatung has so far completed PV stations and rooftop PV systems with total installation capacity of 43MWp in Taiwan and aims to increase the total installation capacity to 80MWp in 2017.

The city government is evaluating the feasibility of setting up a 1MWp PV station on another restored landfill site.

