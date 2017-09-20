Taipei, Thursday, September 21, 2017 16:52 (GMT+8)
UL to help Taiwan set up certification capability for offshore wind farms
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

US-based Underwriters Laboratories (UL) will have DEWI-OCC, a Germany-based UL company providing global one-stop wind energy certification services for turbines and components, provide technology for Taiwan-based organizations to certify offshore wind power generation in Taiwan.

DEWI-OCC has signed MoUs for cooperation with Taiwan-based certification-related organizations: CR Classification Society, Metal Industries Research & Development Center, Electronics Testing Center, Taiwan, Taiwan Electric Research & Testing Center and Taiwan Institute of Economic Research.

Taiwan aims to have green energy account for 20% of total power generation in 2025, with a target of 3GW for cumulative installation for offshore wind farms.

Taiwan stands a chance of becoming a pioneer in offshore wind power generation in Asia by introducing international know-how and experience, UL noted.

The certification technology in cooperation covers geological surveys, analysis of potentials, development and installation of offshore wind farms and related facilities, risk evaluation and control, and analysis of operations.

