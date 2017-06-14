Taiwan aims to increase wind power-generating capacity by 652MW during 2017-2020

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 June 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has come up with a 4-year (2017-2020) wind power generation plan aiming to increase cumulative wind power-generating capacity from 682MW at the end of 2016 to 1,334MW in 2020, equivalent to an increase of 652MW during the four years, according to MOEA.

The target wind power-generating capacity for 2020 consists of 814MW from onshore turbines and 520MW offshore, MOEA said.

MOEA further aims to hike cumulative wind power-generating capacity to 4.2GW in 2025, including 3,000MW from offshore turbines. The 4.2GW capacity could generate 14 billion kWh a year, equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 7.1 million tons, and stimulate total investments of NT$613.5 billion (US$20.3 billion), MOEA noted.

According to UK-based 4C Offshore, there are 20 wind farms with large potential in the Taiwan Strait, with total developable wind power-generating capacity estimated at 20.2GW.

4C Offshore: Wind farms in Taiwan Strait: Breakdown by sea depth Area (sea depth) Total area (square km) Estimated wind power potential (GW) Developable capacity (GW) Shallow areas (5-20m) 1779.2 (686.95 square miles) 9 1.2 Deep areas (20-50m) 6,547 48 10 Very deep area (> 50m) N/A 90 9

Source: 4C Offshore, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017