Taiwan aims to increase wind power-generating capacity by 652MW during 2017-2020

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has come up with a 4-year (2017-2020) wind power generation plan aiming to increase cumulative wind power-generating capacity from 682MW at the end of 2016 to 1,334MW in 2020, equivalent to an increase of 652MW during the four years, according to MOEA.
The target wind power-generating capacity for 2020 consists of 814MW from onshore turbines and 520MW offshore, MOEA said.
MOEA further aims to hike cumulative wind power-generating capacity to 4.2GW in 2025, including 3,000MW from offshore turbines. The 4.2GW capacity could generate 14 billion kWh a year, equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 7.1 million tons, and stimulate total investments of NT$613.5 billion (US$20.3 billion), MOEA noted.
According to UK-based 4C Offshore, there are 20 wind farms with large potential in the Taiwan Strait, with total developable wind power-generating capacity estimated at 20.2GW.
|
4C Offshore: Wind farms in Taiwan Strait: Breakdown by sea depth
|
Area (sea depth)
|
Total area (square km)
|
Estimated wind power potential (GW)
|
Developable capacity (GW)
|
Shallow areas (5-20m)
|
1779.2 (686.95 square miles)
|
9
|
1.2
|
Deep areas (20-50m)
|
6,547
|
48
|
10
|
Very deep area (> 50m)
|
N/A
|
90
|
9
Source: 4C Offshore, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017