Taiwan county signs with CIP to boost offshore wind power generation
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

The Chnaghua County government has disclosed it has signed an MoU with Denmark-based Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for cooperation to boost development of offshore wind power generation in central Taiwan.

The cooperation is CIP's first step to go beyond Europe, CIP Taiwan project CEO Jesper Krarup Holst said.

Offshore areas to the west of the central county has advantages of strong wind and shallow waters, making them suitable for developing offshore wind farms, Holst noted, adding CIP will develop three offshore wind farms in these areas, with planned investment of NT$60-70 billion (US$2.0-2.3 billion) for each of them.

CIP will help the local government make plans for a harbor for engineering ships responsible for maintaining offshore wind turbines, train local maintenance staff via an apprentice scheme and help develop a local supply chain for offshore power generation.

