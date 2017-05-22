Taipei, Tuesday, May 23, 2017 15:31 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
31°C
Northland Power, Yushan Energy jointly propose offshore wind farm project in Taiwan
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 22 May 2017]

Canada-based Northland Power and Singapore-based Yushan Energy have jointly proposed a project to establish wind power-generating facilities some 50km off Taiwan's west coast, according to industry sources.

Northland Power and Yushan Energy plan to invest NT$150 billion (US$4.96 billion) in a few hundred wind turbines with total installation capacity of 1.2GWp in two offshore wind farms. The two companies undertook feasibility evaluation of the wind farm sites in 2016 and have submitted environmental impact assessment to Taiwan's Environmental Protection Administration. The two companies hope to bring these offshore wind turbines into operation in 2023-2024.

The Taiwan government has been boosting renewable energy, mainly PV and wind power generation. It aims to complete four sets of offshore wind turbines each with installation capacity of 16MWp in 2017, and three model offshore wind farms in 2020. The goal is to reach total installation capacity of 3GWp for all offshore wind turbines in 2025.

Northland Power has extended business operation from development of natural gas to renewable energy generation and has developed three offshore wind farms in Europe. Yushan Energy is a developer of renewable energy and has developed Ormonde offshore wind farm in the East Irish Sea.

Realtime news

  • Huawei competes head to head with Oppo in domestic and overseas markets

    Mobile + telecom | 1h 1min ago

  • China market: Advantech offers SPMS for cloud-computing management of distributed PV systems

    Green energy | 2h 30min ago

  • China sets tentative target installation capacity of 8-10GWp for model PV power stations in 3rd round

    Green energy | 2h 50min ago

  • GIS setting up OLED touch display module capacity

    Displays | 2h 58min ago

  • Senao Networks looks to brisk sales in 2H17

    Mobile + telecom - Newswatch | 3h 8min ago

  • FIH Mobile warns losses to expand in 1H17

    Mobile + telecom | 4h 7min ago

  • Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of US$1.462 billion in January-April, says MOEA

    Bits + chips | May 22, 22:01

  • Taiwan April export order value down on month, up on year, says MOEA

    Bits + chips | May 22, 21:57

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan makers to ship nearly 21 million handsets in 2Q17

    Mobile + telecom | May 22, 21:54

  • Phison still eyeing stake in Toshiba chip unit

    Bits + chips | May 22, 21:51

  • Robust chip demand from China smartphone firms to boost revenues at IC distributors

    Bits + chips | May 22, 21:49

  • 1Q17 global cloud computing infrastructure services valued at US$11.4 billion, says Canalys

    Before Going to Press | May 22, 22:24

  • China market: Advantech offers SPMS for cloud-computing management of distributed PV systems

    Before Going to Press | May 22, 22:23

  • Foxconn Electronics to set up innovation R&D center in central China

    Before Going to Press | May 22, 22:13

  • 3S teaming up with Marvell to develop 28nm controller chips

    Before Going to Press | May 22, 22:04

  • Axiomtek announces revenues for 2016

    Before Going to Press | May 22, 22:02

  • Vapor chamber becoming new cooling choice for smartphones

    Before Going to Press | May 22, 21:55

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link