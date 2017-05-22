Northland Power, Yushan Energy jointly propose offshore wind farm project in Taiwan

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 22 May 2017]

Canada-based Northland Power and Singapore-based Yushan Energy have jointly proposed a project to establish wind power-generating facilities some 50km off Taiwan's west coast, according to industry sources.

Northland Power and Yushan Energy plan to invest NT$150 billion (US$4.96 billion) in a few hundred wind turbines with total installation capacity of 1.2GWp in two offshore wind farms. The two companies undertook feasibility evaluation of the wind farm sites in 2016 and have submitted environmental impact assessment to Taiwan's Environmental Protection Administration. The two companies hope to bring these offshore wind turbines into operation in 2023-2024.

The Taiwan government has been boosting renewable energy, mainly PV and wind power generation. It aims to complete four sets of offshore wind turbines each with installation capacity of 16MWp in 2017, and three model offshore wind farms in 2020. The goal is to reach total installation capacity of 3GWp for all offshore wind turbines in 2025.

Northland Power has extended business operation from development of natural gas to renewable energy generation and has developed three offshore wind farms in Europe. Yushan Energy is a developer of renewable energy and has developed Ormonde offshore wind farm in the East Irish Sea.