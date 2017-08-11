PWM IC firm GMT net profits fall 8.4% in 2Q17

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 11 August 2017]

Taiwan-based Global Mixed-mode Technology (GMT), a supplier of analog and power management (PWM) ICs, has reported net profits fell 8.4% sequentially to NT$79.13 million (US$2.61 million) in the second quarter of 2017. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.92.

GMT disclosed revenues for the second quarter stayed flat sequentially at NT$900 million, while gross margin slid 2pp on quarter to 30%.

GMT's revenues for the first half of 2017 increased 5.9% from a year earlier to NT$1.8 billion, while gross margin fell 3.81pp to 30.8%. The company generated net profits of NT$165 million in the first half of 2017, down 2.4% on year, with EPS coming to NT$1.93.

A seasonal pick-up in customer demand will enable GMT to enjoy revenue growth of around 10% sequentially in the third quarter, with higher profits thanks to a favorable product mix, according to market watchers.

GMT disclosed July revenues increased 10.2% on month to NT$328 million. Revenues for the first seven months of 2017 totaled NT$2.13 billion, rising 6.8% on year.