Taiwan IC design houses gearing up for high speed transmissions
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

With high speed transmissions becoming an important spec for electronics devices, Taiwan-based IC design houses including ASMedia, Parade Technologies, Weltrend, On-Bright, Etron and Amazing Microelectronic have stepped into the high speed transmission chip market looking to further grow their businesses, according to industry sources.

ASMedia has a complete USB 3.1 chips solutions, and is competitive in the PC and notebook transmission chip market with customers including AMD and Taiwan's first-tier motherboard makers, the sources said.

Parade Tech has been promoting the PCIe interface while expanding its presence in the eDP (embedded DisplayPort) chip market, the sources indicated. The company has recently tapped into the server sector, which will further buoy its sales performance in the fourth quarter.

Other Taiwan-based IC design houses engaged in the USB Type-C and PD chip market are expected to post impressive shipment results for the second half of 2017, thanks to brisk demand for PCs and notebooks, as well as related peripherals such as hard drives, card readers and flash drives, the sources said.

The adoption of USB Type-C interface is also looking to increase among handsets, tablets and other mobile devices, which will benefit suppliers of USB Type-C solutions, the sources noted.

In other news, ASMedia has reported consolidated revenues for June 2017 hiked 116% from a year earlier to NT$275 million (US$9.03 million), while revenues at Parade Tech grew 24% on year to NT$885 million.

Demand for high-speed transmission chips rising
