Weltrend 1Q17 profits fall

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 12 May 2017]

IC design house Weltrend Semiconductor has reported net profits for the first quarter of 2017 fell 77.5% from a year earlier to NT$39.5 billion (US$1.31 billion). EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.02, hitting a new low in 17 quarters.

Weltrend generated consolidated revenues of NT$495 million in the first quarter of 2017, up 12% on year, driven by strong shipments of its USB Type-C PD controllers. Gross margin, however, declined 2.27pp from a year ago to 24.54%.

Weltrend had non-operating losses of NT$20.52 million in the first quarter of 2017, due mainly to foreign exchange losses associated with appreciation of the NT dollar.

In addition, Weltrend posted April revenues of NT$170 million, down 15.9% on month. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through April totaled NT$665 million, rising 11.1% on year.