MOSFET chip supply to fall short of demand in 2H17

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 March 2017]

The global supply of MOSFET chips is set to fall short of demand in the second half of 2017 as a result of a growing number of MOSFETs for new CPU platforms coupled with sluggish growth in foundries' high-pressure process capacity, according to industry sources.

The supply of MOSFET chips was once tight during the second half of 2016 encouraging PC companies to overbook chips, said the sources. However, the firms started to hold back their orders after the Lunar New Year holidays, and the supply of the chips is able to keep up with demand, the sources indicated.

Despite the slowdown in customer orders, MOSFET chip suppliers continue to ramp up their inventories as they expect demand to come back in the second half of 2017, the sources noted.

The supply of MOSFET chips is expected to become tight again in the second half of 2017, the sources said. Meanwhile, upstream foundries' available capacity for the production of MOSFET chips will remain limited, the sources added.