On-Bright 2Q17 profits set to surge, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 24 July 2017]

Taiwan-based On-Bright Electronics is expected to see its profits jump over 150% sequentially in the second quarter of 2017, with EPS set to exceed NT$4 (US$0.13), driven by particularly strong analog chip demand, the Chinese-language Commercial Times cited market watchers as saying in a recent report.

Strong demand for power management ICs and fast wireless charging chips will continue to buoy On-Bright's performance in the second half of 2017, according to the report. The company is expected to enjoy another quarter of record revenues in the third quarter.

With its fast charging solutions, On-Bright has obtained orders from China-based handset firms including Huawei, Lenovo, Xiaomi and ZTE, with shipments set to kick off in the second half of 2017. On-Bright has also entered the supply chains of China Unicom and Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) by providing the telecom carriers' AC/DC power management ICs, the report quoted market watchers as indicating.

On-Bright has responded saying the company has not given financial guidance for the second quarter and business outlook, and does not comment on market watcher estimates.

On-Bright reported consolidated revenues of NT$350 million for June 2017, up 4.1% on year. Revenues for the second quarter of 2017 climbed to a record high of NT$1.03 billion, which also represented increases of 58.3% sequentially and 5.7% from a year earlier.