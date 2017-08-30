MOSFET supply to remain tight through end-2017

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 30 August 2017]

The supply of MOSFET chips is expected to remain tight through the end of 2017, which will buoy sales at Taiwan-based suppliers including Advanced Power Electronics (APEC), Niko Semiconductor and Sinopower Semiconductor, according to industry sources.

Meanwhile, thanks to robust demand from Taiwan-based MOSFET suppliers, related backend houses including Lingsen Precision Industries and GEM Services have seen clear order visibility through the end of the third quarter, said the sources.

A growing number of MOSFET chips for new CPU platforms has resulted in tight supply. Meanwhile, international power discrete component vendors have put increased focus on super-junction and IGBT products for use in automotive, industrial and other high-end product segments, resulting in a substantial cut in the global supply of MOSFETs for PCs and other traditional applications, the sources said.

In other news, GEM Services has reported net profits for the second quarter of 2017 climbed to NT$145 million (US$4.8 million), the second-highest quarterly level in the company's history. EPS for the quarter came to NT$1.37. For the first half of 2017, the company posted net profits of NT$254 million or NT$2.39 per share.

GEM Services announced consolidated revenues for July 2017 hit a record high of NT$260 million. Revenues for the first seven months of 2017 increased 0.8% from a year earlier to NT$1.71 billion.

MOSFETs in short supply.

Photo: GEM Services